LONDON, Sept 15 Dutch investment firm Ownership
Capital on Monday said it had raised $750 million from UK and
European pension funds and would look to buck the industry norm
by investing in its target companies for 10-years.
By investing for longer - mutual funds normally hold their
positions for three to five years - the fund hopes to create
value by working with management to improve governance over the
long term, it said in a statement.
"Investments are made with a ten-year time horizon, an
unprecedented approach for a public equity manager, seeking to
align the long-term success of well-managed companies with the
long-term obligations of pension funds," it said.
The Unilever UK Pension Fund, The Pensions Trust, the
Environment Agency Pension Fund and one unnamed pension fund
committed the money, Amsterdam-based Ownership Capital said.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Nishant Kumar)