LONDON Jan 23 Aid agency Oxfam has
launched a new fund aimed at helping small-and-medium sized
enterprises (SMEs) in developing countries, in conjunction with
asset management company Symbiotics.
Oxfam said on Monday it was aiming to raise $100 million
after three years for its Small Enterprise Impact Investment
Fund, and hoped the fund would help create 100,000 jobs within
five years.
Oxfam said that despite many African and Asian countries
being viewed as fast-growing markets, many small businesses in
those regions were stifled by a lack of funding and limited
access to credit.
"The private sector has a critical role to play in lifting
people out of poverty and has the potential to drive huge SME
growth in developing countries at a scale that is simply not
possible for traditional development finance institutions to
achieve on their own," Oxfam chief executive Barbara Stocking
said.
