Nov 11 Technology tools maker Oxford Instruments Plc said it expected full-year performance around the lower end of market expectations, hurt by weak trading in the first half of the year.

The company, which makes CT and MRI maintenance systems and parts, cryogenic systems and nanotechnology tools, said second-half results are expected to be ahead of last year, helped by improved economic conditions in the U.S and UK and new product offerings.

Oxford Instruments announced an interim dividend of 3.7 pence per share, a rise from the 3.36 pence a year earlier. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)