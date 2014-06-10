(Corrects year in second paragraph to 2014 from 2013)
June 10 Technology tools maker Oxford
Instruments Plc said full-year adjusted pretax profit
rose marginally, after benefits from an increase in orders were
partially offset by a strong pound.
Oxford Instruments, which makes CT and MRI maintenance
systems and parts, cryogenic systems and nanotechnology tools,
said adjusted pretax profit rose to 47.1 million pounds ($79
million) in the year ended March 2014, from 47 million pounds a
year earlier.
Revenue rose 2.7 percent to 360.1 million pounds, with a
contribution of 27.4 million pounds from acquisitions in the
period, the company said.
Adverse foreign exchange rate movements reduced reported
sales by 5.9 million pounds, it said.
($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)