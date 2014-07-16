July 16 Technology tools maker Oxford
Instruments Plc said orders in the first-quarter were
ahead of the year-earlier period, helped mainly by strong
performance in North America.
The company, which makes CT and MRI maintenance systems and
parts, cryogenic systems and nanotechnology tools, said orders
were ahead both on a reported and constant currency organic
basis for the period from April 1 to date.
The company said performance at its imaging specialist unit
Andor Technology, which was acquired in January, was slightly
ahead of expectations in the first three months of the year.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)