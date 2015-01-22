Jan 22 Oxford Instruments Plc, a maker
of nanotechnology tools, said it expected higher revenue for the
second half, but would fall short of market expectations due to
weak trading in Russia and Japan.
The company, which makes maintenance systems and parts for
CT and MRI scanners, said it expected adjusted pretax profit to
be about 35 million pounds ($53 million) for the year ending
March 31, compared with 47.1 million pounds a year earlier.
Its Russia operations suffered due to the recent trade
sanctions and cancellation of certain export licences, the
company said.
"We now assume that no sales can be made to Russia for
the remainder of this year and we are also assuming no sales to
Russia next year," Oxford Instruments said.
($1 = 0.6607 pounds)
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru)