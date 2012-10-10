BRIEF-Russia's MMK says Q4 revenue up 4.9 pct q/q to $1.5 bln
* Q4 EBITDA fell 30 percent quarter-on-quarter to $456 million
LONDON Oct 10 Oxford BioMedica PLC : * To close phase II study in US to assess Trovax in patients with prostate
cancer * Continues to have an active phase II development programme in other
indications in UK * Prostate cancer treatment landscape in the US has changed with new products available and other clinical trials targeting the same indication * Competition for suitable patients has been high and recruitment into US study has been much slower than originally anticipated
* FY group profit rose by 2.7 percent to 117.5 million Swiss francs ($116.83 million)
SANTIAGO/ANTOFAGASTA, Feb 15 Workers at the world's largest copper mine in Chile are digging in for a long strike, emboldened by new labor laws that are likely to result in tough wage negotiations in the industry in 2017 in one of Latin America's most free-market economies.