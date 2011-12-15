(Adds detail, reaction, shares)

LONDON Dec 15 Oxford BioMedica said patients taking a higher dose of its ProSavin drug to treat Parkinson's disease did not show a greater improvement than those taking a lower dose.

Shares in the British company fell more than 26 percent to 3.5 pence, the lowest point since it listed in 1996, after the update on the Phase I/II study, which involves 15 patients. They were trading at 4 pence at 0858 GMT.

Oxford Biomedica said it planned to explore a higher dose in trials of an improved version of the drug, which was shown to provide a long-term improvement of motor function.

It said discussions with partners were continuing.

Singer analyst Shawn Manning said that while the data was encouraging, the news may be greeted by disappointment by investors.

"Sadly, at six months the higher (5x) ProSavin dose failed to demonstrate a higher mean improvement (measured by Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale) versus lower dose," he said in a note. (Reporting by Paul Sandle)