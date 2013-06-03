June 3 Gene-based biopharmaceutical company
Oxford BioMedica said it put some of its trials on hold,
after the company detected very low concentrations of potential
impurities in a raw material.
Oxford Biomedica said it paused recruitment for its
RetinoStat phase I, StarGen phase I/IIa and UshStat phase I/IIa
studies.
"No safety concerns relating to any of the aforementioned
products have been identified in any pre-clinical and clinical
data generated to date and there is no reason to believe that
the favourable safety profile of these products will be
affected," the company said in a statement.
Oxford BioMedica added that it was working closely with
regulatory authorities to complete its investigations.