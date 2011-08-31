(Corrects full-year earnings and revenue estimates in last bullet)

Aug 31 - Aug 31 Oxford Industries Inc : * Auto alert - Oxford Industries Inc Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.57 from continuing operations * Auto alert - Oxford Industries Inc sees FY 2011 adjusted earnings per share $2.20 to $2.30 from continuing operations * Auto alert - Oxford Industries Inc sees FY 2011 sales $735 million to $750 million * Auto alert - Oxford Industries Inc Q2 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Auto alert - Oxford Industries Inc sales $180.6 million versus Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S view $178.1 million * Auto alert - Oxford Industries Inc Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.21 from continuing operations * Auto alert - Oxford Industries Inc sees Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.10 to $0.15 from continuing operations * Auto alert - Oxford Industries Inc sees Q3 sales $160 million to $170 million * Q3 earnings per share view $0.15, revenue view $164.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * FY earnings per share view $2.21, revenue view $734.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S