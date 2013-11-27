LONDON Nov 27 Britain's Oxford Instruments said it had made a firm offer to buy scientific camera maker Andor Technology for about 159 million pounds ($257 million), the same price it indicated it would be willing to pay earlier this month.

Andor said it was looking at the possible offer and would update shareholders by its full-year results on Dec. 2.

Oxford Instruments had been in talks with Andor for some months before making its interest public on Nov. 12, a move that Andor said was "premature" and "unhelpful" in light of the negotiations.

Oxford Instruments said on Wednesday it had confirmed its 500 pence a share bid to the Andor's board and was seeking its endorsement.

Oxford Instruments shares in London closed at 1491 pence on Wednesday. Andor shares closed at 504.5 pence, marginally above the offer price.