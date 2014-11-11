Nov 11 Oxford Instruments Plc
* H1 revenue rose 7.3 percent to 178.5 million stg
* Interim dividend up 10.1 percent to 3.7 pence per share
* Half yearly report
* First half orders up 19.9 pct to 201.5 million pounds
(2013: £168.0 million); on a constant currency organic basis,
orders up 7.4 pct
* Adjusted operating profit of 18.9 million pounds (2013:
22.0 million pounds)
* Strengthening markets and improving order trend reported
earlier in year continued throughout half year
* Experienced strong growth in North America where organic
order growth was 28.7 pct
* Expect improved economic conditions in US and UK, and
momentum of new product introductions to yield a significantly
improved operating profit in second half
* Second half results are also expected to be ahead of
comparable period last year
* However for full year, given relatively weak trading in
first half, we anticipate performance around lower end of market
expectations
