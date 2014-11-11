Nov 11 Oxford Instruments Plc

* H1 revenue rose 7.3 percent to 178.5 million stg

* Interim dividend up 10.1 percent to 3.7 pence per share

* Half yearly report

* First half orders up 19.9 pct to 201.5 million pounds (2013: £168.0 million); on a constant currency organic basis, orders up 7.4 pct

* Adjusted operating profit of 18.9 million pounds (2013: 22.0 million pounds)

* Strengthening markets and improving order trend reported earlier in year continued throughout half year

* Experienced strong growth in North America where organic order growth was 28.7 pct

* Expect improved economic conditions in US and UK, and momentum of new product introductions to yield a significantly improved operating profit in second half

* Second half results are also expected to be ahead of comparable period last year

