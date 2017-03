LONDON, July 12 Oxford Instruments PLC : * Expects to make progress in line with expectations for the remainder of the

financial year * Orders, sales and profits much improved in third month of first quarter versus first two months and ahead of same period in 2012-13. * Average monthly order intake in Q1 above monthly average for the last financial year in Asia by 18 pct but below in North America by 20 pct and in Europe by 1 pct