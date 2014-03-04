March 4 Oxygen Biotherapeutics Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had lifted an order suspending trials of its experimental brain injury drug, sending the company's shares up by more than a third in premarket trading.

Oxygen Biotherapeutics said it was currently enrolling patients outside of the United States in a mid-stage study to evaluate the treatment, Oxycyte, in patients with severe non-penetrating traumatic brain injury.

The Morrisville, North Carolina-based company's shares closed at $6.20 on the Nasdaq on Monday. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)