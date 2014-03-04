(Adds background, detail on the drug; Updates share movement)
* Oxycyte is an artificial red blood cell substitute
* Co enrolling patients in mid-stage trial outside U.S.
* Shares soar as much as 35 pct
By Natalie Grover and Esha Dey
March 4 Oxygen Biotherapeutics Inc said
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had lifted an order
imposed in 2008 suspending trials of its experimental brain
injury drug, sending the company's shares up by more than a
third in early trading.
The FDA had placed a clinical hold on the development of the
drug, Oxycyte, citing concerns over its use in patients with
severe traumatic brain injury (TBI).
TBI is known to cause a significant drop in platelet count
as the body responds to injury and is responsible for about
52,000 deaths in the United States annually, according to the
Brain Trauma Foundation.
Oxycyte is an artificial red blood cell substitute whose
main function is to carry oxygen, similar to hemoglobin.
TBI is caused by a bump, blow or jolt to the head or a
penetrating head injury that disrupts the normal functioning of
the brain and poses a significant health risk for military
service members who have greater exposure to grenades,
improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and other explosives.
There have been 294,172 cases of diagnosed TBI in U.S.
military service personnel since 2000, according to U.S.
Department of Defense data.
Oxygen Bio, formerly know as Synthetic Blood International,
received $2.07 million in funding from the U.S. Army in 2011 to
conduct safety studies for the treatment.
The FDA had asked for additional data to address the
concerns related to the effect of Oxycyte on the immune system
and its potential to raise the risk of fatal bleeding in the
brain. The company submitted the results from the two studies in
September.
There are no approved drugs for TBI - a market projected to
reach $2 billion by 2017 - the company said on its website,
citing market research firm Global Data.
Oxygen Bio said it was currently enrolling patients outside
of the United States in a mid-stage study to evaluate Oxycyte's
use in patients with severe non-penetrating TBI.
The company's lead drug, levosimendan, is being tested in a
late-stage trial in cardiac surgery patients at risk of low
cardiac output syndrome.
Oxycyte, derived from fluorochemical-based compounds, was
invented by Leland Clark, one of the company's founders, who is
well known as the creator of the Clark electrode. The Clark
electrode is a device used for measuring oxygen in blood, water
and other liquids.
The company is also working with the U.S. Navy to evaluate
Oxycyte's use in decompression sickness, hemorrhagic shock and
wound treatment.
Morrisville, North Carolina-based Oxygen's shares were up 24
percent at $7.70 in early afternoon trading on the Nasdaq on
Tuesday.
(Editing by Kirti Pandey and Sriraj Kalluvila)