ISTANBUL Nov 29 Turkey's Oyak and its automotive partner, France's Renault, have received approval from the Turkish banking regulator to establish a finance company, Oyak said in a statement on Tuesday.
The Turkish Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BRSA) approved Oyak and the Renault Group's RCI Banque SA bid on Friday last week to start the finance company, which aims primarily to serve Renault and Dacia automotive customers. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)
