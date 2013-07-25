July 25 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said
on Thursday it may cut Oyster Bay, New York's A general
obligation bond rating and has put the rating on CreditWatch
with negative implications.
"The CreditWatch reflects our view that if a voter
referendum for a property sale fails to pass on Aug. 20, or the
sale does not otherwise proceed as planned, the town could have
difficulty meeting its financial obligations," said Standard &
Poor's credit analyst Lindsay Wilhelm.
If the property sale is successful and the sale closes
quickly the proceeds could help stabilize the town's deficit
reserve position, the rating agency said in a statement.