Oct 25 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said
on Friday it cut Oyster Bay, New York's general obligation bond
rating to A-minus from A and removed the rating from possible
downgrade.
The rating action reflects S&P's new local GO criteria and
its view of the town's deficit general fund reserves in fiscal
years 2011 and 2012, the rating agency said in a statement.
S&P said the town's outlook is stable reflecting its weak
financial position caused by years of structural decline offset
by one-time revenues from the executed land sale which has
provided at least a temporary boost to reserves and liquidity.