(Repeat story, no change to text)
By James Regan
SYDNEY Oct 31 Australia's Oz Minerals Ltd
could turn to solar power to help run a giant copper
mine it is building after a major blackout disrupted industry
across South Australia state last month and raised concerns over
energy security.
Mining companies have largely steered clear of deploying
on-site renewable energy, preferring to rely on coal and
gas-fired power and diesel fuel, which are seen as more
reliable.
However, Oz Minerals Managing Director Andrew Cole said
solar panels could potentially supplement the energy needs of
the company's A$975 million ($741 million) Carrapateena mine
project, where early development work, known as a prefeasibility
study, is due to be completed in November.
A state-wide blackout on Sept. 28 cut power for nearly 24
hours after a series of storms and lightning strikes, halting
production at BHP Billiton's Olympic Dam copper mine
for nearly two weeks and forcing Oz Minerals to stockpile copper
ore at its Prominent Hill mine.
Cole said he was looking at a number of alternative energy
sources to support Carrapateena, not just solar, as the project
takes shape over the next three years.
Solar technology already deployed this year by rival copper
miner Sandfire Resources in a neighbouring state could
also work at the much larger Carrapateena project.
"What they (Sandfire) have done is really innovative," Cole
said.
He has held talks with power companies and public officials
since the blackout to seek assurances that adequate power will
be available.
"You cannot run any mine off grid with just solar," Cole
said. "Until we have very good power storage solutions,
renewables will always need to be complemented by sufficient
base load.
($1 = 1.3151 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)