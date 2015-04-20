* OZ Minerals in active due diligence on number of assets
* Smaller assets, location no barrier
* Most cash will go towards acquisitions, projects
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, April 20 Copper miner OZ Minerals
is willing to take on more risk and look at small
assets as it looks to expand beyond its only mine, and may move
into base metals and possibly gold outside Australia, its new
chief executive said.
Investors were sceptical the new strategy unveiled on Monday
would boost growth at a company that has depleted A$1 billion
($780 million) over the past five years and slowed plans to
build a copper mine, knocking its shares down 2.3 percent.
"It kind of looks like it's business as usual, only they
haven't been very successful in previous ventures into M&A, so
they're now casting their net wider and trying to capture other
commodities and smaller projects," said Jo Battershill, an
analyst at UBS.
OZ Chief Executive Andrew Cole, who took the reins last
December, said the company was actively reviewing several assets
and said it would look at copper, gold or any base metals
anywhere that would not put its employees in harm's way.
Previously, OZ had limited its hunt for assets to those that
could produce 50,000-150,000 tonnes of copper a year for many
years in countries with low to medium sovereign risk.
He said the company would now focus on acquiring operations
or companies where it could create value and manage risk, no
matter where or how small, taking advantage of cheap valuations
on assets put up for sale in a weak commodities market.
"If they're casting their net to catch smaller fish, that's
probably not what investors what to hear," Battershill said.
The company also plans to raise production at its Prominent
Hill mine, its only producing asset, to speed up cash
generation, after reporting its strongest quarterly production
in five years at 31,160 tonnes.
It plans to produce 110,000-120,000 tonnes of copper at
Prominent Hill mine in 2015, up from 92,615 tonnes last year.
Cole has cut around A$40 million in costs, by moving the
company's headquarters to Adelaide from Melbourne to be closer
to its assets, cutting exploration spending and tightening the
mine's operations. It has also saved around A$8 million as
diesel and power costs have dropped.
OZ earlier this year put on hold talks to line up a partner
for its undeveloped Carrapateena project in South Australia. It
plans to redo a pre-feasibility study after completing rail and
metals processing studies in early 2016 to make the project more
attractive. Last year Carrapateena was estimated to have a net
present value of A$1.1 billion.
Cole said OZ would pay at least 20 percent of cash generated
as dividends from now on, as long as the money was not needed
for projects or acquisitions.
($1 = 1.2816 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Michael Perry)