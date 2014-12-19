BRIEF-BOS Solutions files preliminary prospectus for initial public offering of common shares
* Bos solutions files preliminary prospectus for initial public offering of common shares
Dec 19 Ozak Gyo :
* Obtains EUR 15 million ($18.40 million) and TRY 40 million ($17.29 million) loan from Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi, with 5 years maturity
* Says to use the loan for financing of ongoing projects
* Co and YXII entered into placement agreement with Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation and Morgan Stanley & Co. International
* Seeks a trading halt to enable it to complete a placement of ordinary shares