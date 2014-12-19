Dec 19 Ozak Gyo :

* Obtains EUR 15 million ($18.40 million) and TRY 40 million ($17.29 million) loan from Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi, with 5 years maturity

* Says to use the loan for financing of ongoing projects Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.8153 euros) ($1 = 2.3136 liras)