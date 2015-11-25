SYDNEY Nov 26 Australian online money transfer company OzForex Group Ltd said it will grant exclusive due diligence to larger U.S. rival Western Union Co following its indicative takeover offer worth up to A$888 million ($644 million).

In a statement on Thursday, OzForex said its board decided that it was in the interests of shareholders to allow Western Union to conduct due diligence. ($1 = 1.3785 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Chris Reese)