BRIEF-eHealth announces completion of strategic alternatives review
SYDNEY Nov 19 Australian currency exchange provider OzForex Group Ltd said U.S. money transfer giant Western Union Co made an informal takeover approach worth up to A$888 million ($631.10 million).
In a statement before the start of trading, OzForex said Colorado-based Western Union proposed to buy it in cash for between A$3.50 and A$3.70 per share.
The stock closed at A$2.60 on Wednesday, having listed two years earlier with an issue price of A$2.00.
OzForex said it would evaluate Western Union's proposal, which came with several conditions including access to due diligence, retention of management and regulatory approval.
($1 = 1.4071 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye, editing by G Crosse)
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: