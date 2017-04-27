SAO PAULO, April 27 GPA SA, Brazil's biggest retailer, posted net income of 215 million reais ($68 million) in the first quarter, compared to a net loss of 157 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 39 percent from a year earlier to 515 million reais, beating an average estimate of 353 million reais from analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.

($1 = 3.18 reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Andrew Hay)