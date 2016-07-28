BRIEF-Laureate Education announces pricing of its initial public offering
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 35 million shares at a price to public of $14 per share
SAO PAULO, July 28 GPA SA, Brazil's biggest retailer, posted a second-quarter net loss that was about five times bigger than expected, according to a securities filing on Thursday.
São Paulo-based GPA, which is controlled by France's Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cie, lost a net 583 million reais ($179 million) last quarter, missing a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of 102 million reais.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was 760 million reais, beating consensus estimates of 461.4 million reais for the quarter.
($1 = 3.2592 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Susan Thomas)
