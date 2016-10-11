(Corrects second paragraph to reflect same-store sales growth of 1.9 percent, not 1.8 percent)

SAO PAULO Oct 11 GPA SA, Brazil's biggest diversified retailer, on Tuesday reported net revenue of 15.094 billion reais in the third quarter, up 4.4 percent from the same period of last year.

Net revenue at stores open for more than a year, a gauge of recurring sales activity for retailing companies, rose 1.9 percent, the company said in a statement. GPA is controlled by France's Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cie. (Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)