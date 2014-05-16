Australia shares end lower; NZ dragged by Fletcher Building
March 20 Australian shares ended lower on Monday, on worries over global trade protectionism with financials and real estate stocks leading the losses.
May 16 P2p Global Investments Plc:
* Intention to float
* Intention to raise 200 mln stg and to trading on main market of London Stock Exchange
* The target size of the issue is 200 mln stg, although the directors have reserved the right to increase the size of the issue to 230 mln stg
* Will typically seek to invest in credit assets with targeted net annualised returns of 5 to 15 per cent
* Intends to distribute at least 85 per cent. Of its distributable income earned in each financial year by way of dividends
* Will target an annualised dividend yield of at least 6 to 8 per cent. Of issue price per share 1, payable quarterly
* Marshall Wace Llp has been appointed as investment manager to company at launch
ZURICH, March 19 Reinsurer Swiss Re, usually involved in mega-deals on natural disaster coverage, is branching out on its own to do individually tailored schemes to boost returns, such as one in China to protect farmers against floods or drought.
