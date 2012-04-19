NEW YORK, April 19 Drought conditions in
Pennsylvania have forced companies to temporarily suspend
withdrawing water needed to drill for natural gas in certain
areas.
It was not immediately clear if gas production had been
reduced.
The drought has affected 17 individual water withdrawals and
10 companies in five counties, said officials at the Susquehanna
River Basin Commission (SRBC) in a press release on Wednesday.
"The majority of those suspended withdrawals are related to
water for natural gas development," said SRBC executive director
Paul Swartz.
Water is needed for the drilling process known as hydraulic
fracturing or "fracking" whereby a mixture of water and other
chemicals is flushed down and through a horizontal well at high
pressure to hold open cracks created in the rock to allow gas
particles to rise to the surface.
Companies drilling in those areas include Chesapeake Energy
, Talisman Energy, EXCO Resources, XTO
Energy, which is owned by Exxon Mobil, and Carrizo Oil &
Gas, among others. Company officials were not
immediately available for comment.
Pennsylvania has been a focal point for natural gas drilling
in the United States. The state sits atop the Marcellus Shale, a
large natural gas basin. Production out of that area has boosted
U.S. supplies of the fuel to record levels and pushed prices to
10-year lows.
(Reporting By Jeanine Prezioso)