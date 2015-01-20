STOCKHOLM Jan 20 Swedish oil and gas firm PA
Resources will write down the value of its assets by
2.1 billion Swedish crowns ($258.6 mln) due to the plunge in oil
prices and may be forced to go into liquidation, the company
said on Tuesday.
"The loss arising from the impairment charge will most
likely result in the company's shareholders' equity being less
than one-half of the registered share capital. As a consequence,
the company's board of directors has resolved to prepare a
balance sheet for liquidation purposes," PA said.
As a result of the writedowns, PA Resources is also in
breach of its bond covenants and said it will probably convene a
shareholder meeting to decide whether or not to raise capital to
continue its operations.
By 0852 GMT, the shares of PA Resources tumbled 35 percent
in Stockholm to 1.46 crowns, and are down 99.8 percent during
the last three years.
PA Resources said it would try to defer bond interest
payments beyond February 2015 after breaching the covenants for
loans in Swedish and Norwegian crowns.
The impairment loss will be booked in the year-end report
due on Feb 4.
PA Resources operates in Tunisia, Republic of Congo
(Brazzaville), Equatorial Guinea, Britain, Denmark, the
Netherlands and Germany. The company is producing oil in West
Africa and North Africa.
($1 = 8.1203 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Oskar von Bahr, editing by Terje Solsvik)