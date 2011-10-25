BRIEF-Kincora completes private placement
* Q3 EPS 77 cents v. year-ago $0.33
* Revenue up 73 percent (Corrects date in dateline)
Oct 25 Paccar Inc (PCAR.O) said profit more than doubled, on strong demand for its heavy trucks sold under the Peterbilt, Kenworth and DAF names.
The U.S. manufacturer said on Tuesday third-quarter earnings came to $281.6 million, or 77 cents per share, compared with $119.9 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue on its truck sales and other business, which excludes the financial services operation, was up 73 percent to $3.99 billion. (Reporting by Scott Malone in Boston, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
