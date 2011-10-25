* Q3 EPS 77 cents v. 70 cent Wall Street forecast

* Revenue up 73 percent

Oct 25 Paccar Inc (PCAR.O) posted better-than-expected profit on Tuesday, helped by strong North American demand for its heavy trucks sold under the Peterbilt, Kenworth and DAF names.

The U.S. manufacturer said on Tuesday third-quarter earnings came to $281.6 million, or 77 cents per share, compared with $119.9 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, looked for profit of 70 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue on its truck sales and other business, which excludes the financial services operation, was up 73 percent to $3.99 billion.

The Bellevue, Washington-based company's chief executive, Mark Pigott, warned that Europe's debt crisis was beginning to show signs of crimping demand.

"European truck registrations have improved versus 2010, but recent Eurozone economic uncertainties have resulted in lower industry truck orders," he said in a statement. (Reporting by Scott Malone in Boston, editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Dave Zimmerman)