BRIEF-Jakks Pacific reports sale of $19.3 mln of common stock
* Jakks announces sale of $19.3 million of common stock to joint venture partner Hong Kong Meisheng Culture Company Ltd.
Oct 28 Paccar Inc posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday as trucking companies in North America, encouraged by the economic rebound, falling fuel prices and rising freight volumes, updated their fleets.
The Bellevue, Washington-based truck- and engine-maker company posted a third quarter profit of $371.4 million, or $1.04 a share, up from $309.4 million, or 87 cents a share, during the comparable quarter last year.
Third quarter net sales and financial services revenues rose 15 percent to $4.93 billion.
Analysts, on average, expected the company to report a profit of 96 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago)
LJUBLJANA, March 15 Slovenia's Gorenjska Banka, which is up for sale, said margin pressure means its net profit is likely to slip in 2017 after virtually doubling last year on reduced bad loans.
* Invivo Therapeutics receives clinical trial application approval from UK's Medicines Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency