July 24 U.S. heavy truck maker Paccar Inc reported a 24 percent rise in profit that represented a slowdown from a torrid growth rate over the past few quarters, and warned that the weak U.S. and European economies could hurt truck sales for the rest of the year.

The maker of Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks said on Tuesday second-quarter earnings came to $297.2 million, or 83 cents per share, compared with $239.7 million, or 65 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting By Scott Malone; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)