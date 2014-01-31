Oil prices drop on rise in U.S. drilling
SINGAPORE, March 20 Oil prices fell on Monday as rising U.S. drilling activity and steady supplies from OPEC countries despite touted production cuts pressured already-bloated markets.
Jan 31 Paccar Inc reported higher quarterly profit on Friday as the maker of commercial trucks and engines benefited from recovering demand in Europe.
The company, which makes vehicles sold under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF brand names, posted a fourth-quarter net profit of $334.2 million, or 94 cents a share, up from $253.5, or 72 cents a share, last year.
Sales of trucks, engines and accessories as well as revenue from financial services rose 15 percent to $4.6 billion.
Analysts, on average, expected the Bellevue, Washington-based company to report a profit of 93 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters estimates.
* Euro inches up as polls show Macron slightly ahead of Le Pen
SAN FRANCISCO, March 19 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc has been thrust deeper into turmoil with the departure of company president Jeff Jones, a marketing expert hired to help soften its often abrasive image.