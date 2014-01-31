* Earnings per share in line with expectations
* Outlook suggests modest growth in key markets in 2014
* Shares fall as much as 4 percent
(Adds details on European sales and U.S. outlook, updates
shares)
By James B. Kelleher
Jan 31 Paccar Inc reported a higher
profit on Friday as the maker of commercial trucks and engines
benefited from a big jump in demand in Europe, where customers
rushed to purchase new vehicles ahead of the implementation of
strict new emission rules.
The results, and the company's forecast for modest industry
sales growth in key markets in 2014, were in line with market
expectations. But analysts had hoped Paccar would raise its
outlook for industry sales and disappointment over its failure
to do so sent its shares as much as 4 percent lower on Wall
Street.
"Overall, the growth rates implied by guidance appear below
expectations, so we would not be surprised to see some weakness
at the open despite good execution," JP Morgan analyst Ann
Duignan said in a note to investors.
The company, which makes vehicles sold under the Kenworth,
Peterbilt and DAF brand names, posted fourth-quarter net profit
of $334.2 million, or 94 cents a share, up from $253.5 million
or 72 cents a share last year.
Sales of trucks, engines and accessories as well as revenue
from financial services rose 15 percent to $4.6 billion.
Analysts, on average, expected the Bellevue,
Washington-based company to report profit of 93 cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters estimates.
The results were driven by especially strong sales in
Europe, where new truck registrations surged nearly 130 percent
in December to their highest level in more than seven years,
according to industry figures. The trend was helped by truckers
snapping up vehicles ahead of the so-called "Euro 6" emission
regulations which took effect in January.
During a conference call to discuss the earnings, Paccar
Chief Executive Mark Pigott offered an upbeat assessment of the
outlook for North America, where the industry received orders
for more than 70,000 trucks in the fourth quarter - the most
since the first quarter of 2006.
"I think we are on a steadily improving path," Pigott said.
"As we talk with our customers - we just had our large dealer
meetings - more and more of fleets are saying ... 'Let's start
to replace our vehicles. We feel good about our own industry. We
see our end customers are improving their business.' So we feel
good about it."
Pigott, a descendant of Paccar's founder who started the
company in 1905, is stepping down as CEO later this year, though
he will continue to serve as executive chairman.
He will be succeeded by Ronald Armstrong, the company's
current president, who will be the first person from outside the
Pigott family to run Paccar in nearly 50 years.
Paccar shares, which have risen more than 20 percent over
the past year, were down 2.7 percent at $55.88 on Friday
afternoon on the Nasdaq. Earlier in the session, the shares fell
as low as $55.12.
(Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago; editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe and Matthew Lewis)