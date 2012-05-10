UPDATE 2-Hologic buys Cynosure to expand into medical aesthetics
* Cynosure shares up 28 pct; Hologic down 3.6 pct (Adds details, shares)
May 10 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has initiated a formal investigation of Paccar Inc's financial reporting from 2008 to 2011, the truck maker said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
The SEC has requested information concerning the company's loan loss reserves, debt restructuring and segment reporting, according to the filing. Paccar said it is cooperating fully with the SEC's investigation.
Paccar shares were down 1.5 percent at $39.85 in late trading on Nasdaq. (Reporting By Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
BERLIN, Feb 14 German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said it was totally unacceptable that talks took place on French carmaker PSA Group buying General Motors' European Opel unit without consulting German works councils or local government.
SAO PAULO, Feb 14 The Brazilian real strengthened to a seven-month peak on Tuesday after the central bank resumed currency intervention following a two-week pause. The real firmed as much as 0.6 percent to 3.1095 to the dollar before paring back gains to around 0.3 percent in early afternoon trading. Gains were limited as the central bank indicated it could allow around $4.3 billion worth of currency swaps, which function like future dollar sales, to expire next month. Th