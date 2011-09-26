Sept 26 Paccar Financial Corp on Monday sold $400 million of medium-term notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $350 million.

Citigroup, JP Morgan, and Mitsubishi were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PACCAR FINANCIAL CORP AMT $400 MLN COUPON 1.55 PCT MATURITY 9/29/2014 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.889 FIRST PAY 3/29/2012 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 1.558 PCT SETTLEMENT 9/29/2011 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 120 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A