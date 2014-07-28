Pubs operator JD Wetherspoon sees slower sales, warns on taxes
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
July 28 Pace Plc
* H1 adjusted EBITA rose 9.9 pct to $106.3 million
* H1 revenue fell 13.6 percent to $1.14 billion
* Interim dividend up 23 percent to 0.0225 usd per share
* Gross profit up 5.4% to $245.8m (h1 2013: $233.1m), gross margin 21.6% (h1 2013: 17.7%)
* Basic eps ("eps") up 8.5% to 17.8c
* Demand for network products is stronger than anticipated; revenue and profit growth expected in h2 2014
* Revenues for 2014 expected to be c. $2.7bn (2013: $2.47bn)
* Operating margin for 2014 is expected to be no less than 8.5% (2013: 7.8%). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 10 British annuity provider JRP posted an above-forecast 58 percent rise in 2016 operating profit to 164 million pounds ($199.34 million) on Friday, the first results since the company was formed through the merger of two rival insurers.
* Pro forma adjusted operating profit grew 58% in calendar year 2016 to £164m.