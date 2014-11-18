Nov 18 Pace Plc :

* Interim management statement

* Profitability ahead of expectations in period; Record q4 profit anticipated, full year profit guidance increased

* Underlying demand for Pace's products and services continues to be strong and revenues in period were ahead of prior year

* Gross margins in period were ahead of expectations due to an improved revenue mix and procurement savings from ongoing supply chain effectiveness improvements

* Adjusted EBITA and operating margins were ahead of expectations due to a stronger mix of revenues and lower operating costs

* Revenues for 2014 are now expected to be between $2.6bn and $2.65bn (2013: $2.47bn), reflecting a short-term shift in phasing from this year into next year

* Operating margin for 2014 is now expected to be greater than 9.0% (2013: 7.8%), equivalent to greater than $235m adjusted ebita (2013: $194m)