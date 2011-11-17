(Corrects paragraph 1 to say Pace reiterated its October profit warning, not issued fourth profit warning)

* Sees 2011 oper profit about $141 mln

* Sees $35-$50 mln impact on oper profit in 2012

Nov 17 British TV decoder maker Pace Plc said hard disk drive (HDD) supply issues continued to hurt results and reiterated its October profit warning for 2011.

The group expects full-year operating profit to be about $141 million, on revenue of about $2.3 billion.

In October, Thai operations of U.S. group Western Digital , which supplies 60-65 percent of the 3-1/2 inch hard drives found in Pace's personal video recorders, were brought to a standstill due to flooding.

The Yorkshire, Northern England-based company said its hard disk drive suppliers remained uncertain on capacity and pricing, and the impact on 2012 revenue, profit and cash flow.

Currently, Pace expects a $35-$50 million impact on 2012 operating profit, a majority of which will be taken in the first half.

Last month, the world's number one supplier of TV decoders said its operating profit for the year would likely fall below its earlier expectation of $150-$170 million.

Shares in the company, which have lost nearly 70 percent of their value in the last year, closed at 60.3 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.