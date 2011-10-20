* Flooding halts production at supplier Western Digital

LONDON, Oct 20 British TV decoder maker Pace issued its third profit warning of 2011, saying flooding at hard drive supplier Western Digital's Thail operation will hit shipments for the rest of the year.

Shares in the world's number one supplier of TV decoders fell to a 2-1/2 year low, adding to pressure on management after its supply chain was disrupted by Japan's earthquake in March.

U.S. group Western Digital's Thai operations were brought to a standstill at the weekend by floodwater.

"Because Western Digital is the major supplier of hard disk drives to Pace, this will negatively impact expected shipments of products with hard disk drives from this supplier during the remainder of this year," the company said on Thursday.

Yorkshire, Northern England-based Pace said it expected the worse case impact on operating profit to be $9.5 million, caused by the loss of revenue on about 280,000 set-top boxes. As a result, operating profit was likely to fall below its previous guidance of $150-$170 million.

Pace shares were 11 percent lower at 81.9 pence by 1100 GMT, the biggest faller in the mid-cap index .

Broker Altium said it was "another natural disaster, another profit warning" from Pace. "Confidence in management remains fragile due to three profit warnings," analyst Arun George said.

Western Digital supplies 60-65 percent of the 3-1/2 inch hard drives found in Pace's personal video recorders.

Pace's Chief Financial Officer Stuart Hall said the hard-drive market was dominated by Western Digital and market leader Seagate . "Western Digital said this is a multi-quarter demand issue," he told Reuters in an interview.

"We are working very closely with both Seagate, and Western Digital is here as we speak and we are talking to them about supplies. But it's not a quick issue. It absolutely will impact the first quarter (of next year)."

He said Pace was doing everything it could to mitigate the impact, such as getting other drives approved and looking through the supply chain to source more.

Pace, whose customers include Comcast in the United States and Net Servicos in Brazil, installed high-profile British executive Allan Leighton as chairman in May to restore investor confidence after two previous warnings. ID:nLDE74U08U]