Jan 13 British set-top box maker Pace Plc
said full-year revenue was expected to rise 6 percent,
driven by increased demand for its new products.
The company, whose three major customers are Comcast
, AT&T Inc and DirecTV, expects revenue
to rise to $2.61 billion for the year ended Dec. 31, from $2.47
billion a year earlier.
The TV decoder maker said it expected underlying operating
margin to be 1.4 percentage points ahead of 2013.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Aastha Agnihotri in
Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)