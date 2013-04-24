April 24 British set-top-box maker Pace Plc
said it expects revenue for the first half to higher
than the year-ago period, driven by continuing demand for its
media-server products in North America.
The company, which supplies decoders to global television
operators like Virgin Media Inc, Sky Deutschland AG
and AT&T Inc, reported an encouraging start to
the year with revenue and profitability in line with its
expectations.
Last month, Pace reported a 46 percent rise in full-year
profit, boosted by higher demand from North American clients
such as Comcast Corp and DirecTV.
It also said at the time that it expects operating margin to
increase to about 7.5 percent in 2013 from 6.6 percent last
year.
North America accounted for more than half of the company's
revenue in 2012.
Pace's 2012 first-half was hurt by a disruption in supply of
hard disk drives due to flooding in Thailand in late 2011.
The set-top-box market has become hotly competitive with the
entry of companies like Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc
and Netflix Inc. Even chipmaker Intel Corp
is preparing to enter the market.
Pace shares closed at 232 pence on Tuesday on the London
Stock Exchange. They have gained more than a fifth of their
value since the beginning of the year.