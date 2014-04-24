(Corrects paragraph 2 to say Pace expected revenue to increase
by about 9.3 pct, not 12.5 pct, in 2014)
April 24 British set-top box maker Pace Plc
said its gross margins were "well ahead" of last year
and that it was on track to meet its full-year revenue growth
target of about $2.7 billion, sending its shares up as much as 5
percent.
Pace said last month it expected revenue to increase by
about 9.3 percent in 2014, while its operating margin would be
about 8.5 percent.
The company, which supplies decoders to television operators
such as Sky Deutschland AG and AT&T Inc, said
in a trading update on Thursday that its gross margins had
benefited from an improved revenue mix and the acquisition of
Aurora Networks earlier this year.
Pace's shares were up 2.8 percent at 408.92 pence at 0823
GMT, making it one of the top percentage gainers on the FTSE-250
Midcap Index.
(Reporting by Tasim Zahid and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore;
Editing by Ted Kerr)