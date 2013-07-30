July 30 British set-top box maker Pace Plc
said profit in the first half more than tripled, driven
by continuing demand for its media-server products in North
America.
Pace, which supplies set-top boxes to broadcasters, said
pretax profit rose to $68.6 million from $21.4 million a year
before.
Yorkshire, Northern England-based Pace said it expected full
year profit for the group to be higher than its previous
forecast.
Revenue rose 31 percent to $1.32 billion in the first-half.
Pace's 2012 first-half was hurt by a disruption in supply of
hard disk drives due to flooding in Thailand in late 2011.
Media servers connect TV and internet broadband content with
screens at customers' homes, including smartphones, laptops,
set-top boxes and tablets.