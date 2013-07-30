* First-half profit triples to $68.6 million

* Shares rise as much as 8 percent to 299 pence

* Revenue rises 31 percent to $1.32 bln

* Revenue from North America rises 62 percent to $839 mln

* Net debt falls to $68.2 mln (Adds details, CEO and analyst comments)

By Muhammad Zahid

July 30 British set-top box maker Pace Plc's first-half profit more than tripled and the company said it expected full-year profit to be higher than its earlier forecast.

Shares in Pace rose as much as 8 percent to 299 pence, making the stock one of the top gainers on the FTSE 250 mid-cap index on Tuesday morning.

"Operationally, the firm is in a far healthier position than 12-18 months back," Jefferies analyst Lee Simpson wrote in a note. Simpson maintained his "buy" rating on the stock but raised his price target to 338 pence from 263 pence.

Pace's 2012 first half was hurt as flooding at a supplier's plant in Thailand in late 2011 disrupted deliveries of hard disk drives.

The company did not provide a full-year profit forecast number.

Pretax profit for the first half of this year rose to $68.6 million from $21.4 million a year earlier. Revenue rose 31 percent to $1.32 billion.

Revenue from North America - Pace's largest market - rose 62 percent to $839.0 million, driven largely by strong demand from DIRECTV and Comcast Corp for its media servers. A media server is a device or software that is used to store digital media.

Pace's three largest customers - AT&T, DIRECTV and Comcast - accounted for 59 percent of total revenue, up from 44 percent a year earlier.

The TV decoder maker, which made an unsuccessful attempt to buy Google Inc's set-top box maker late last year, said Europe accounted for 12 percent of revenue in the first half, down from 18.8 percent a year earlier.

"In Europe we missed a couple of cycles," Chief Executive Mike Pulli told Reuters.

"We anticipate inside of Europe some good news coming out. There is a big IBC show in September and we will probably have some news coming up to that show."

Yorkshire, Northern England-based Pace said net debt fell to $68.2 million from $163.3 million at the end of last year.

Pace shares were trading up 6 percent at 295.4 pence at 0939 GMT. (Reporting by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore; Editing by Akshay Lodaya, Supriya Kurane)