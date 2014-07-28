Pubs operator JD Wetherspoon sees slower sales, warns on taxes
July 28 British set-top box maker Pace Plc said it expected full-year profit and cash flow to exceed previous guidance, driven by new product launches and contract wins.
The company, whose customers include Sky Deutschland AG and AT&T Inc, said its operating margin for 2014 was expected to be no less than 8.5 percent, a rise from 7.8 percent in 2013.
Cash flow was projected at more than $200 million, an increase from the previous estimate of more than $185 million.
The company reiterated its full-year revenue guidance of about $2.7 billion, compared with $2.47 in 2013.
The Yorkshire-based company's revenue fell 13.6 percent in the first half ended June 30, while gross profit rose 5.4 percent to $245.8 million.
Pace announced an interim dividend of 2.25 cents per share, up from 1.83 cents a year earlier. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain; Editing by Ted Kerr)
