INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman
March 4 Pace PLC : * FY adj EBITA rose 22.5 pct to 193.6 mln usd; FY revenue rose 2.7 pct to 2.47 bln usd * Final div up 20 pct (not 22) to 0.0366 usd/shr * Total div up 22 pct to 0.0549 usd/shr * Operating margin up 1.2 percentage points to 7.8 pct
* Revenues
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.