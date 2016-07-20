July 20 Pacific Alternative Asset Management Co (PAAMCO), an alternative investment management firm, appointed Carrie McCabe as managing director.

McCabe most recently served as senior adviser to McKinsey & Co and has held executive positions at Blackstone Alternative Asset Management and Lasair Capital.

McCabe will work on new business initiatives and special projects, the company said.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, PAAMCO manages over $10 billion in discretionary assets and advises on an additional $12 billion in assets. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)