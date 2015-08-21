SINGAPORE, Aug 21 (IFR) - Pacific Andes Resources Development saw its Singapore dollar bonds due 2017 tumble sharply after the Singapore-listed company announced last night that it was under investigation by the Commercial Affairs Department and Monetary Authority of Singapore.

The bonds were quoted at a cash price of around 50/60, down from the 80/85 seen yesterday. Bankers and traders said the prices were all over the place, reflecting a sense of confusion in the market. Firm bids at 50 and 60 were not lifted even though sellers were eager to clear the bonds from their portfolios.

A company statement said Pacific Andes received two notices, dated August 18, informing it that the MAS and CAD were conducting the investigations under the Securities and Futures Act Cap 289. The authorities were asking for information and documents for the period from October 1 2011 to the present related to the company and its subsidiaries.

A similar notice from the MAS and CAD was also sent to 70 percent-owned Pacific Andes subsidiary China Fishery Group .

China Fishery's US dollar bonds fell 20-25 points, said traders, on the negative news.

Pacific Andes said the investigations had not affected its business and operations, which would continue as normal.

The news hit the Singapore-listed stocks of Pacific Andes and China Fishery after the companies lifted the trading halt last night.

Pacific Andes' share price plunged more than 50 percent to S$0.2 when trade resumed in the morning, while China Fishery's share dropped 54 percent to S$0.065.

A trader said China Fishery was holding up better because of its better-diversified business. (Reporting By Kit Yin Boey; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)